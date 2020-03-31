Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has joined his good friend Pitso Mosimane in imploring South Africa to start indoors and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Komphela has taken to twitter to join the appeal with a message to the camera‚ sporting stylish glasses and a grey goatee.

“Let’s exercise restraint and try and look after others‚” he said.

“It’s going to be testing period where the space is small and narrow‚” he said of being confined home for the 21-day lockdown.

“Try to be the energy you want to see from others.

“Be like a thermostat and inject in others the energy you want to see prevail around you.

“Above all‚ avoid words like‚ ‘you always do this’ and ‘I don’t know why this’.

“No‚ no … try be calm.

“Remember how you want to be made to feel is how you have to make others to feel.

“It’s going to be trying times. Let’s try and be more cautious‚ God bless you‚” he added.