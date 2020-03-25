The coach will also be in constant contact with his players.

“I will be constantly on the phone with them‚ reminding them of the importance of what they need to do in order to return to the pitch at decent level.

“I know from past experience‚ there are always 10-15 percent of the players who aren’t as professional as the others and it is always a challenge.

“Hopefully they see and understand the importance‚ especially given that we are near the bottom of the log‚” added Larsen.

“Players really need to be professional about this entire situation and put in the hard work while they are at home.

“They have also got to be creative.

“The exercises we have given them are exercises they can do around their home using their body weight‚ or if they have stairs at home‚ a patch of grass or a driveway.

“We’ve given them different options in terms of what space they’ve got at home.

But Larsen warns there is no way players will be able to keep up their current levels of fitness‚ given they will be restricted to their homes.