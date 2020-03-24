Bongi Ntuli uses Bafana snub as motivation

In-form AmaZulu striker Bongi Ntuli, 28, is undeterred by his recent Bafana Bafana snub, vowing to score more goals to win the heart of coach Molefi Ntseki.

Despite his impressive return of 12 league goals for Usuthu, Ntuli wasn't picked for Bafana's back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe that have since been indefinitely put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As he and SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler are the only locals in the top five of the Absa Premiership scoring charts, many had expected Ntuli to get the nod. The Usuthu striker and Grobler, who was selected, are both two goals behind top scorer Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates.

"For me, being snubbed is a motivation to work more than I am doing at the moment. I am not disappointed whatsoever. Maybe I can still get the chance in the future," Ntuli told Sowetan yesterday.