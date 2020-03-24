Bongi Ntuli uses Bafana snub as motivation
In-form AmaZulu striker Bongi Ntuli, 28, is undeterred by his recent Bafana Bafana snub, vowing to score more goals to win the heart of coach Molefi Ntseki.
Despite his impressive return of 12 league goals for Usuthu, Ntuli wasn't picked for Bafana's back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe that have since been indefinitely put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.
As he and SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler are the only locals in the top five of the Absa Premiership scoring charts, many had expected Ntuli to get the nod. The Usuthu striker and Grobler, who was selected, are both two goals behind top scorer Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates.
"For me, being snubbed is a motivation to work more than I am doing at the moment. I am not disappointed whatsoever. Maybe I can still get the chance in the future," Ntuli told Sowetan yesterday.
"My objective is to score more goals... perhaps that's the only solution to get the attention from the Bafana coaches. As a striker you never get satisfied, so I want to keep on banging in those goals ngoba inethi ayigcwali (because the goal net never gets full of goals)."
With the league programme currently suspended amid the Covid-19 pandemic, AmaZulu have discontinued their training sessions, compelling Ntuli to get himself a personal trainer to keep fit.
"The team told us to stop coming to training for now. They said they'll tell us when to return. But I am following an intensive training programme with my personal trainer," Ntuli said. "I decided to get a professional trainer to make sure I stay on top of my game kulesikhathi esinzima (during this tough time). I don't want to lose focus."
