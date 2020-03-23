Wayne Arendse still going strong at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns stalwart defender Wayne Arendse, 35, has hinted he's seeing himself playing five more years before hanging up his boots.

Having joined Sundowns from Santos in July 2012, Arendse has won an impressive nine trophies at the Tshwane giants. The experienced defender's medal cabinet has in it four league titles and the CAF Champions League, among many accolades.

Despite his glittering career, the lad from the Mother City has no immediate plans to retire, saying he can play until he's 40 years old. Arendse is inspired by AC Milan superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who's still going strong at 38.

"I still feel I can go more than four seasons, I am still strong. You can't really put an exact time frame on how long you want to play, but perhaps I can call it a day when I am 40 or so," Arendse told Sowetan.