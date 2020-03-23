Soccer

Half of French clubs 'face bankruptcy' after virus, says top boss

By AFP - 23 March 2020 - 11:58
Bernard Caiazzo, president of St Etienne, speaks during a press conference at Audi Field in May 2019.
Bernard Caiazzo, president of St Etienne, speaks during a press conference at Audi Field in May 2019.
Image: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Half of France's professional football clubs could go bankrupt due to the coronavirus crisis, a top official insisted on Sunday.

Bernard Caiazzo, president of the group which represents clubs in the French top flight, also said that the season will not resume until "at best on June 15".

"Without state aid, within six months, half of the professional clubs will file for bankruptcy," Caiazzo, who also sits on the board of St Etienne, told France Bleu Loire.

"The five major European championships have already lost four billion euros; the French championship between 500 to 600 million."

The French season was shut down on March 13 due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has now claimed more tha 13,000 lives worldwide.

"We will not be able to play until the curve is flattened," said Caiazzo, adding he was "very, very worried" over the consequences of the shut down.

"That is to say in July-August, at best on June 15."

"It is vital at all costs to finish the championship," said Caiazzo despite his team struggling to beat off relegation from Ligue 1.

READ MORE:

Coronavirus presents dope test hurdle for Tokyo Olympic Games

Restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic have reduced the number of doping tests to a minimum, creating another hurdle for the Tokyo ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Australia tells athletes to prepare for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Australian Olympic officials on Monday said "it was clear" that the Tokyo Olympic Games could not go ahead as scheduled and told its athletes to ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Tokyo organisers quietly plan for potential Olympic delay, sources say

Tokyo 2020 organisers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two sources familiar with the talks said, in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X