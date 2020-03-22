Soccer

Marouane Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League

By AFP - 22 March 2020 - 10:56
Marouane Fellaini (R) of Shandong Luneng vies for the ball with Feng Xiaoting of Guangzhou Evergrande during their AFC Champions League Round of 16 football match in Jinan, in China's eastern Shandong province on June 25, 2019.
Marouane Fellaini (R) of Shandong Luneng vies for the ball with Feng Xiaoting of Guangzhou Evergrande during their AFC Champions League Round of 16 football match in Jinan, in China's eastern Shandong province on June 25, 2019.
Image: STR / AFP

Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for the coronavirus, his club Shandong Luneng said on Sunday, the former Manchester United player becoming the first known case in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

The 32-year-old Belgian international midfielder has a normal temperature and is feeling fine, Shandong said, but “is under observation and having treatment at a designated medical facility”.

“The club will do its best ... to help in the treatment and recovery of the player.”

Fellaini is just the latest high-profile name in football to catch the disease, joining the likes of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

But he is the first confirmed case in the CSL, dealing a blow to the league's hopes of starting the season as early as next month.

The campaign was supposed to begin last month but has been indefinitely postponed by the outbreak.

Fellaini, also formerly of Everton, joined Shandong Luneng from English giants United in February last year for a reported 7.2 million euros.

On Saturday, the Chinese Football Association said that the country's best-known player, forward Wu Lei, had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wu, who plays for Spanish strugglers Espanyol, is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona and has only mild symptoms.

The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread across the world and become a pandemic, killing 13,000 people and infecting more than 300,000.

READ MORE:

Sundowns' Lyle Lakay forced to call off his honeymoon

The global outbreak of the coronavirus has affected footballers in more ways than one, with Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lyle Lakay being forced to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Palace star Zaha offers health staff free accommodation

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has offered free accommodation to medical staff in his London properties as they treat patients with coronavirus.
Sport
1 day ago

Should he stay or should he go? Kaizer Chiefs mulling over George Maluleka

Chiefs director Jessica Motaung says discussions are under way to decide whether Bafana midfielder George Maluleka will stay at the club until the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X