South African players abroad on tenterhooks

With European football shut down for the foreseeable future over fears around the coronavirus, a number of South Africans are left wondering as to whether they will receive the reward for their hard work in this campaign.

Leagues in England, France and Belgium in particular are going through their options, with a number of potential scenarios being laid out.

It is a difficult scenario and will really depend on how long the leagues remain inactive, and so for a number of South Africans there is an anxious wait.

Percy Tau will hope the Belgian league can be completed as he is a near certainty for a winners' medal as Club Brugge hold a massive 15-point lead at the top of the table, one game away from the championship play-off competition.

That will see the top-six sides compete over 10 matches to decide the winner, though with points carried forward from the regular season, it is hard to see Brugge letting their advantage slip.

Tau is also involved in the Belgian Cup final as Brugge take on Antwerp, a game that was scheduled for this coming Sunday, but which has been postponed.