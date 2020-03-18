AmaZulu offer Khenyeza an olive branch
AmaZulu are believed to be willing to forgive their former assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza, should he apologise in public for not following proper steps before dumping them recently.
AmaZulu and Khenyeza, 37, are at loggerheads after the latter resigned using the club's WhatsApp group, as revealed by the team manager Lunga Sokhela on their website last month, to join second-tier outfit TS Galaxy.
At the time of Khenyeza's abrupt resignation, Sokhela didn't hide his disappointment at the way in which the retired striker left the club, especially as they're faced with a mammoth task of beating relegation.
Media reports in KwaZulu-Natal disclosed Usuthu didn't accept Khenyeza's letter of resignation, ordering him to either pay a compensation fee for breach of contract or face the Premier Soccer League (PSL) dispute resolution chamber (DRC).
However, a source close to AmaZulu has since informed Sowetan that the KZN club has given Khenyeza a lifeline to avoid legal implications.
"Initially the club wanted him to settle the matter by buying himself out [of the contract] because he didn't resign in a good way. But now they have just asked him to accept he was wrong... he must apologise in public, then the issue is over," said the informant.
It remains unclear if Khenyeza will agree to abide by Usuthu's plea. Attempts to reach him proved futile. The coach neither answered his phone nor the questions Sowetan sent him yesterday.
Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi, who's also a legal eagle, didn't want to be drawn to the matter between his coach and AmaZulu.
While confirming the issue was handled by their legal team, Usuthu senior official Qedi Dlamini referred all the queries to Sokhela, who wasn't reached for comment.
In a somewhat similar scenario in 2017, Polokwane City took their then mentor Luc Eymael to the PSL DRC for breaching his contract by joining Bloemfontein Celtic while his Rise and Shine deal was still valid.
The DRC ordered Eymael to return to Polokwane and fined him R100,000 for initially refusing to comply.
The ex-Free State Star mentor eventually found common ground with City by returning to the club, before being allowed to leave on amicable terms.
