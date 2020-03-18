AmaZulu offer Khenyeza an olive branch

AmaZulu are believed to be willing to forgive their former assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza, should he apologise in public for not following proper steps before dumping them recently.

AmaZulu and Khenyeza, 37, are at loggerheads after the latter resigned using the club's WhatsApp group, as revealed by the team manager Lunga Sokhela on their website last month, to join second-tier outfit TS Galaxy.

At the time of Khenyeza's abrupt resignation, Sokhela didn't hide his disappointment at the way in which the retired striker left the club, especially as they're faced with a mammoth task of beating relegation.

Media reports in KwaZulu-Natal disclosed Usuthu didn't accept Khenyeza's letter of resignation, ordering him to either pay a compensation fee for breach of contract or face the Premier Soccer League (PSL) dispute resolution chamber (DRC).

However, a source close to AmaZulu has since informed Sowetan that the KZN club has given Khenyeza a lifeline to avoid legal implications.