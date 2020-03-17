Somila Ntsundwana pins hopes on new coach

Royal Eagles striker Somila Ntsundwana has pinned their survival aspirations on the arrival of a new coach Milton Dlamini.

In what was his first match in charge, Dlamini, who replaced Phuthi Mohafe last week, inspired Eagles to their first win since January when they beat Pretoria University 1-0 at the weekend.

Sibongakonke Ngema netted the only goal of GladAfrica Championship match.

"The new coach (Dlamini) has experience. He knows this league in and out [as he previously mentored the likes of Mbombela United and Free State Stars] and he has since instilled that belief in us as players... everyone in the team is positive now," Ntsundwana told Sowetan yesterday.

"Ballo", as the 23-year-old Ntsundwana is known to peers, thanks to his style of play that mimics Italian striker Mario Balotelli, feels their success over AmaTuks will prove the first step to get out of the relegation zone.

"I think this win will go a long way in helping us move up the table, confidence wise, we will benefit from it," said Ntsundwana.

"It's the start of good things; we must never look back now. We must now try to stay consistent."