Soccer

French football season suspended 'until further notice'

By afp - 13 March 2020 - 14:07
The French football season has been suspended "until further notice" because of the coronavirus outbreak, the LFP, which runs the elite Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, announced on Friday.

In a statement, the league said it had taken a "unanimous" decision to stop playing with immediate effect at an emergency meeting on Friday, having previously said games would continue to be played behind closed doors until mid-April.

COVID-19 has already killed 61 people and infected almost 2,900 in France, according to official statistics.

