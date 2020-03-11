A day before national team coach Molefi Ntseki names his squad for the two African Nations Cup qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe‚ former Bafana Bafana defensive stalwart Steve Komphela has issued a ringing endorsement of unheralded Nkosinathi Sibisi at his Lamontville Golden Arrows club.

Arrow coach Komphela‚ who was the country’s first national team captain‚ says the 24-year-old centre-back is destined for the top.

“He’s got all the attributes of a top‚ modern defender.

"If you are looking for (a new Fabio) Cannavaro‚ he’s the one.

"I’m not exaggerating‚” said Komphela‚ drawing comparisons with Italy’s 2006 World Cup winning captain.

“We should have identified him a lot sooner. This guy is a monster.”

Komphela says what Sibisi lacks in height‚ he makes up for in other aspects of his game.

“He’s got unbelievable anticipation‚ he’s got all the mental requirements‚ he’s got personality and character‚ he’s got the right levels of stubbornness and he’s got unbelievable technique.

“He can play with calmness amid chaos‚” added the coach.

“I don’t have to worry‚ either‚ about him keeping his feet on the ground‚ because he’s very intelligent and very humble.

“I hope he can stay injury free because South Africa has an asset in this kid. He is something special.

“I’m not trying to build him up because you put pressure on him. I’m not going to start highlight my players but I must commend where they are doing well.”

The Durban-born centre back is in his fourth season at Arrows‚ but only broke through into the first team in the last campaign and on Saturday marked his 50th league appearance for the club when they held Orlando Pirates to a goalless draw.