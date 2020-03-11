Soccer

British police drop manslaughter charge in Emiliano Sala crash

By AFP - 11 March 2020 - 14:11
Late Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala.
Image: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

No further action will be taken against a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, British police said on Wednesday.

Sala, 28, was killed when a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson came down in the Channel on January 21 last year, just days after he had joined Cardiff City from French side Nantes.

In June last year Dorset Police arrested a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire in northern England on suspicion of manslaughter by an unspecified unlawful act.

But Detective Inspector Simon Huxter said police "will not be seeking a formal charging decision... in relation to homicide offences".

The man arrested "will not be subject of further action with regard to that offence", he said in a statement, adding that a Civil Aviation Authority investigation continued.

Sala had been the then-Premier League side Cardiff's record signing after a fee of £15 million ($19 million, 17-million-euro) fee was agreed with Nantes.

