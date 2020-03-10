Truter feels ref's decisions robbed Swallows

Moroka Swallows coach Brandon Truter was left fuming with referee Phelelani Ndaba's officiating in Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Pretoria University.

The defeat at Tuks Stadium saw second-placed Swallows fail to close the gap on leaders Ajax Cape Town, who had lost 1-0 to Cape Umoya on Friday.

Kgodiso Monama, Collins Mbesuma (penalty) and Samuel Julies struck for AmaTuks, while Swallows scored via Phumelele Bhengu (penalty) and Elliot Seema.

Despite the fact that they were also awarded a penalty that was converted by Bhengu, Truter blasted Ndaba, accusing him of being biased.

"The [referee's] decision-making in the first half [was dubious] . from the long throw in, [it was] definitely a hand-ball [referring to their penalty appeal that was turned down]. I am positive about it [that it was a penalty]," Truter said.

"And then they get a soft penalty like that, so we need to think.why does he give one and not give the other one?