German football legend Lothar Matthaus has questioned why the South African Football Association (Safa) has made no plans for a 10-year commemoration match for the 2010 World Cup.

Matthaus said such a match could be a perfect opportunity to raise funds for football development in South Africa‚ and could involve one of the high-profile national teams who were part of the 2010 World Cup.

The anniversary of the start of the first World Cup to be held in Africa is June 11‚ the day when Bafana Bafana kicked off the 2010 tournament at Soccer City with a 1-1 draw against Mexico.

Safa have yet to announce any commemoration event for either June 11 or July 11‚ the day Spain beat Netherlands 1-0 in the final at Soccer City.

Matthaus‚ who said he travelled around South Africa by car at the 2010 World Cup‚ spoke at a Bundesliga function in Johannesburg about the German legends association‚ of which he is chairman‚ and the connections they establish worldwide.