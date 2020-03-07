Ex-Brazil football star Ronaldinho, brother arrested in Paraguay

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother were arrested Friday in Asuncion, Paraguay's public ministry said, after entering the country on fake passports.

"The Attorney General's office issued a warrant for their arrest, charged the player Ronaldinho with using a public document with false content and requested preventative detention," the ministry tweeted.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira had finished a court appearance and left the Palace of Justice Friday night at 8:15 pm (2315 GMT).

However, less than two hours later, they got into a closed van at the National Police headquarters.

The brothers' lawyer, Adolfo Marin, said he did not understand why they had been arrested.

"We don't know under what authority they were arrested," Marin told reporters.

The brothers had been questioned for more than seven hours on Thursday by the public prosecutor in Asuncion.