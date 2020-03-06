Hlompho Kekana warns Al Ahly

Fresh from penning a four-year contract extension yesterday, skipper Hlompho Kekana is optimistic he can lead Mamelodi Sundowns over the mountain top against Al Ahly in CAF Champions League.

The club announced that their 34-year-old skipper had signed a lengthy deal on the eve of their second leg quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

"I have renewed my contract with Sundowns simply because I feel at home here. I have beautiful memories with the club and I feel I should continue," Kekana said.

"They have been good to me. I am happy because the fans love me and it was an easy decision to make."

The Brazilians will be looking to overcome a 0-2 deficit against Al Ahly tomorrow. "We know very well that we didn't score in Egypt and it's something we want to rectify here at home. We created three chances that we should have scored," he said.