Hlompho Kekana warns Al Ahly
Fresh from penning a four-year contract extension yesterday, skipper Hlompho Kekana is optimistic he can lead Mamelodi Sundowns over the mountain top against Al Ahly in CAF Champions League.
The club announced that their 34-year-old skipper had signed a lengthy deal on the eve of their second leg quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
"I have renewed my contract with Sundowns simply because I feel at home here. I have beautiful memories with the club and I feel I should continue," Kekana said.
"They have been good to me. I am happy because the fans love me and it was an easy decision to make."
The Brazilians will be looking to overcome a 0-2 deficit against Al Ahly tomorrow. "We know very well that we didn't score in Egypt and it's something we want to rectify here at home. We created three chances that we should have scored," he said.
"I hope we don't get a stage-fright and try to give a good performance. I think one early goal can set the tone. We can't start slow in this match. We must come out strong."
With a solid advantage, the Egyptians are expected to park the bus in Atteridgeville - something that the South Africans are aware of. "I would presume that they will come out very cautious on the day because they know that we will put them under pressure.
"We have to play our normal game when we are at home. It has worked out well for us because we have been able to kill off games early. When we score we know that our next goal is coming."
Last season the two teams met at this very same stage when Downs cruised to a 5-1 aggregate win.
"Things are different this time around. I don't know if we will score that many goals this time but we are going all out for a win."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.