'Tembo's job not under any threat'

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo's position at the club has never been under threat. This is according to club's CEO Stan Matthews, who said Tembo will continue as coach next season.

There were rumours that Tembo would be fired and the club were looking to rehire former coach Stuart Baxter, but Matthews was quick to dismiss that. "Kaitano got a two-year option on his contract, so he is under no pressure and he will be with us next year," Matthews said.

"There are absolutely no questions in our minds that he deserves an extension. Whatever happens, he won us a trophy (MTN8) and we are sitting okay in the league, and he brought in young players. His job is not under threat."

However, that's not a case with players, especially those whose contracts will be coming to an end. Matthews said if they fail to finish inside the top five, players are not guaranteed anything next season.

"Players don't like to be within three months [not having signed a new contract], if they get an injury and they are out, they are not going to get salaries. I think for us it is to give as many of the players who are in our current squad an opportunity to show that they deserve to stay next year," he said.