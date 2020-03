Rulani Mokwena joins Chippa United as coach until end of season

Rulani Mokwena has surfaced at Chippa United after Orlando Pirates announced on Wednesday that their assistant coach had left the club to join the Port Elizabeth-based side until the end of the season.

Mokwena becomes the fourth mentor to coach Chippa this season and steps into the seat vacated by Norman Mapeza‚ who resigned on Monday.

Clinton Larsen started the campaign at Chippa and was replaced by caretaker Duran Francis in September‚ who was replaced in early October by Mapeza.

Mokwena himself was replaced as Pirates interim coach in December and German mentor Josef Zinnbauer assumed the reins following a string of poor results.

The upstart coach has now been tasked with the responsibility of steering Chippa away from the relegation zone with seven matches remaining this season for the Eastern Cape club.

He has some work to do as the 11th placed side are just five points away from the quicksand with just 25 points to show for their trouble in this campaign.

“Mokwena joins the Chilli Boys until the end of the season‚” Pirates announced on Wednesday.