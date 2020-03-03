Bradley Grobler vows to fight to the end for Golden Boot

Just like the Absa Premiership title race which has not been decided as yet, SuperSport striker Bradley Grobler feels the Golden Boot race is still there for the taking as well.

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango leads the scoring charts with 14 goals, followed by Highlands Park's Peter Shalulile on 12.

Grobler is joint third on 11 with Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows' Knox Mutizwa and Bongi Ntulu of AmaZulu.

With three goals behind Mhango and seven matches to go before the end of the season, Grobler has vowed to fight until the end. "I think this is the same with the title chase, I think two or three games can change everything. If you get a brace or hat-trick it can change," Grobler said.