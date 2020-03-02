Orlando Pirates faithful told to rein in their title hopes

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has pleaded with the club's supporters not get their hopes up this season but to rather look forward to the next.

The Buccaneers faithful were starting to dream about the possibility of a title push but those hopes were dashed after their loss in the Soweto Derby.

The team had a brilliant unbeaten league run under Zinnbauer.

In what was dubbed the German Derby, Pirates suffered a 0-1 loss to Kaizer Chiefs thanks to a Lebogang Manyama strike in the 30th minute. With 39 points, Bucs are now nine points behind Chiefs who are on 48.

"We had a good performance but we lost. It's not so easy because we felt we had a chance to win. We felt we could win," Zinnbauer said.

"It's important to get our heads up. We were 21 points behind Chiefs, now it's nine but the season is not finished now. We are not thinking about the title. We have a focus for next season. We have a lot of work to do.

"Next season we must have a good target. I don't know what that will be but we have a good squad."