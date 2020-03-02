Hlubi puts Polokwane City in the pound seats

In a match where a hero was perhaps needed, Sibusiso Hlubi became one.

He came off the bench for Polokwane City and gave his side a 2-1 victory over Black Leopards in the relegation battle at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.

The Limpopo derby looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw with less than 10 minutes to go but Hlubi scored seven minutes from full time.

The victory moved Rise and Shine to 13th on the Absa Premiership log standings with 23 points from 23 matches.

AmaZulu lost 0-1 to Chippa United on Saturday and remained 16th on the log standings after 23 games. Baroka FC lost 1-2 to Bloem Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium.

The Citizens have now recorded back to back victories after they defeated Cape Town City in their last match on February 16.