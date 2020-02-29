Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has said that his players have not shown any signs of nervousness at training ahead of the anticipated Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

On-form Buccaneers‚ who have won their last six Absa Premiership matches‚ host Amakhosi in what will be Zinnbauer’s first experience of the Soweto derby since he took over in December.

Zinnbauer said the mood in Bucs’ camp ahead of a clash sold out weeks in advance has been positive‚ but warned his players not to be overconfident.

“My players are so hot at training – I see this in their eyes‚” said Zinnbauer adding that his players must find a balance.

“They want to go out there and play but I hope that they are not doing this too much because too much is not good. They must try to find a balance.

“I am happy that my players are not nervous ahead of a big game like this but the most important thing is what is going to happen on game day.

“They are working hard and they are hungry‚ when we finish training they want to stay on and continue working on corner kicks or other set-pieces. The focus at the moment is on us and not the league title – it is about improving for next season because I think Sundowns and Wits have more chance of winning the league than us.”

Pirates have not played a competitive match in two weeks as they were not involved in the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup last weekend‚ but Zinnbauer is not too concerned about their inactivity.

“Maybe it is a problem but we had time to focus on this game. After the game we can speculate if not playing last weekend was good or bad‚ but for now we have to focus on this game‚” he said.

“For me it would have been better to have had a game before a big game like this past weekend but that’s what it is.”

It will be for the first time in the long and illustrious history of the Soweto derby that there will be two German coaches on the bench‚ but Zinnbauer says such a statistic and historical titbit is hardly relevant.

“I think is a lucky time to have German coaches in the derby but it is not important. It is not important whether it is a German‚ African or Italian on the bench‚ the important thing is to give the supporters a top performance‚” he said.

“I told my players that this is a game for the supporters and not for us. We have over the last eight games enjoyed good run of results and the supporters are happy.”

Third-placed Pirates are six points behind PSL leaders Chiefs having played a game more. Second-placed defending champions Sundowns are four points behind Amakhosi.