Kaitano Tembo feels United aren't out of title race

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is not ready to throw in the towel in the Absa Premiership title race.

Despite an alarming slump in form that has left them 11 points off leaders Kaizer Chiefs with eight games remaining, Tembo feels his side is still in with a chance.

He believes that with title hopefuls Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and SuperSport still to play each other, anyone can still win it.

"All we need is a little bit of consistency in the next four games," Tembo said yesterday.

"A lot of the teams in the top five will still have to play each other.

"We still have to play Pirates; we are playing Wits now. Wits are going to play Chiefs [twice]. They still have to play Pirates.

"Sundowns still have to play Chiefs and Pirates, so points are going to be dropped along the way.