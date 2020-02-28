Soccer

Kaitano Tembo feels United aren't out of title race

By Neville Khoza - 28 February 2020 - 11:49
Clayton Daniels of SuperSport United during the club's media open day at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg yesterday./Lee Warren / Gallo Images
Clayton Daniels of SuperSport United during the club's media open day at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg yesterday./Lee Warren / Gallo Images

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is not ready to throw in the towel in the Absa Premiership title race.

Despite an alarming slump in form that has left them 11 points off leaders Kaizer Chiefs with eight games remaining, Tembo feels his side is still in with a chance.

He believes that with title hopefuls Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and SuperSport still to play each other, anyone can still win it.

"All we need is a little bit of consistency in the next four games," Tembo said yesterday.

"A lot of the teams in the top five will still have to play each other.

"We still have to play Pirates; we are playing Wits now. Wits are going to play Chiefs [twice]. They still have to play Pirates.

"Sundowns still have to play Chiefs and Pirates, so points are going to be dropped along the way.

Tembo admits SuperSport have paid a heavy price for not taking their chances

A two-week hiatus for SuperSport United after elimination from the Nedbank Cup might be just the tonic to turn things around for the club‚ suggested ...
Sport
1 week ago

"I think in the last three or two games, that's where we will start knowing who will win the league."

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have not enjoyed a good run of results recently, losing three successive matches in all competitions. They lost to Stellenbosch and Golden Arrows in the league, while also suffering a defeat to Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup competition - going down 1-0 on all three occasions.

Tembo is aware that they cannot afford to drop any more points, starting with the match against Wits at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm)

"It's been a little bit difficult going through a rough patch where, in terms of performance we have been playing well but we can't score goals.

"We just hope this weekend we will start scoring goals and winning matches.

"We had a huge break where we managed to work a little bit on different combinations," Tembo said.

With SuperSport and Wits facing each other tomorrow, Tembo says he agrees with the suggestion that both teams are the dark horses in the title race.

"It's all up to us to make that [winning the league] happen and I can't fault the players in terms of work ethic."

SuperSport will welcome Aubrey Modiba back from injury while new signing Guily Manziba is also available for selection.

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo refuses to give up the fight

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says they still have a lot to play for in their remaining Absa Premiership matches this season as they are ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena to go under the knife after horror injury

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that Bafana Bafana defender Thapelo Morena will go under the knife on Sunday.
Sport
2 weeks ago

SuperSport United keen to return to continental football

SuperSport United are nostalgic about continental football, aiming to clinch the Nedbank Cup to guarantee a return to the CAF Confederation Cup.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
Alleged drug dealer asks, 'Why me?', after house burnt down by angry community
X