Openly gay soccer player Phuti Lekoloane says SA is not ready to embrace gay community
SA's first openly gay soccer player, Phuti Lekoloane, says the game is not ready to embrace the homosexual community.
In an interview, he said he wouldn’t advise any soccer player to come out because of the stereotypes attached to the LGBTQ+ community.
The 28-year-old, who publicly came out in 2015, said professional gay players face barriers to make it big in the professional ranks.
Lekoloane told SowetanLIVE's sister pubication TimesLIVE he was once rejected by a team in the national first division because of his sexual orientation.
