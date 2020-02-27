Bloemfontein Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Konco is confident that they will get the best out of troubled former Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie.

Rantie‚ who has been training with Siwelele for the past two days and has a long history of off-field problems‚ had his lucrative three year contract terminated by Mamelodi Sundowns late last year.

Before Sundowns offloaded him‚ he was chased away by former coach Benni McCarthy at Cape Town City without kicking a ball.

Despite his documented history of ill-discipline‚ Konco said Rantie would be given an umpteenth opportunity to revive his career.

"Rantie is a good player‚ we just have to work on his fitness‚" said Konco.

"Whether we sign him or not is the coach's decision but‚ he is training with us at the moment and we are working on his fitness.

"He will help us because we have identified that we need assistance up front.

"If you look at the way we play‚ he will fit us. The only thing we must do is to be positive and help him."

Konco added that Celtic have in the past gambled with players like Rantie and managed to get the best out of them.

"Look at the history of Celtic‚ I can give you lots of names.

"That is why I am saying that Rantie will come right with us.

"The environment in Bloemfontein will suit him and we will give him all the support he needs. He is from somewhere near Parys.

"We have had people who were troublesome but we will get him right. I am not worried about his off the filed problems‚ we will fix them."