Tough quarter final for Mamelodi Sundowns
It was not what Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane had hoped for after he asked for another favourable draw in Nedbank Cup.
This time his luck ran out as Sundowns were drawn against tough side Highlands Park in the quarter-final last night in Johannesburg.
In the last last 16, Mosimane had asked for minnows between Vaal University of Technology (VUT) and Mavarara FC.
His wish was granted when he was drawn against VUT.
With his side still in the Caf Championship League knockout phase as well as in the Absa Premiership race, the draw didn't go Mosimane's way last night as his side will now travel to Tembisa to face the Lions of the North at Makhulong Stadium. Highlands Park defeated Kaizer Chiefs 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 and will fancy their chances against another giants Sundowns.
Sundowns advanced to this stage after they defeated VUT 2-0 in the last 16 of the competition.
But this time, Mosimane will have his work cut out with Park a difficult side to beat in Tembisa. And they will be more confident after beating Chiefs in the last round.
Another draw saw Baroka FC to host Black Leopards in the Limpopo derby in what was another Premiership affair draw. Bidvest Wits, who defeated Chippa United on Monday, will travel to KwaZulu Natal for a date against Real Kings, while TS Sporting will welcome Bloemfontein Celtic in Mpumalanga.
The quarter-finals will take place on March 14 and 15.
Other Nedbank Cup quarter-final fixtures:
- TS Sporting v Bloemfontein Celtic
- Baroka FC v Black Leopards
