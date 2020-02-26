Tough quarter final for Mamelodi Sundowns

It was not what Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane had hoped for after he asked for another favourable draw in Nedbank Cup.

This time his luck ran out as Sundowns were drawn against tough side Highlands Park in the quarter-final last night in Johannesburg.

In the last last 16, Mosimane had asked for minnows between Vaal University of Technology (VUT) and Mavarara FC.

His wish was granted when he was drawn against VUT.

With his side still in the Caf Championship League knockout phase as well as in the Absa Premiership race, the draw didn't go Mosimane's way last night as his side will now travel to Tembisa to face the Lions of the North at Makhulong Stadium. Highlands Park defeated Kaizer Chiefs 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 and will fancy their chances against another giants Sundowns.