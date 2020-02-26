Do not write Wits off, warns Pelembe

Bidvest Wits winger Elias Pelembe has warned the prophets of doom to write the Clever Boys off in the title race at their own peril, reiterating they have what it takes to win both the league title and the Nedbank Cup.

From 18 outings, fifth-placed Wits have garnered 34 points, trailing leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who have played two games more, by 11 points.

Wits' next league fixture is against SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).

The Students and Matsatsantsa are level on points, however, the former in position four on the log, boast a better goal difference but have played four games more.

The university outfit are also in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after beating Chippa United 2-0 in the tournament's last 16 on Monday, when Thulani Hlatshwayo and Phathutshedzo Nange were on target.