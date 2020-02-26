City's Ralani bemoans constant Bafana snub

"If you give players who score two goals chances then I don't know what criteria they were using to choose players for the national team. Maybe I don't fit in the style of play... I don't know."

With age now not on his side anymore, the Kimberley lad has all, but given up on playing for Bafana in the future.

"If you look at upcoming young players, it won't be fair for me to come and play at this age only for a year or so while there are players who can be given a chance to grow in the national team."

Ralani is reluctant to take credit as the Citizens have been struggling this season, occupying the 11th spot in the Absa Premiership.

"Everything should not be about me because what I'm doing is to help the team. In a position we are, not to be able to win any silverware this season is not for Cape Town City. But I'm not downplaying what I have done, at the same time, it would have been nice if what I have done was going to put a team in the good position," Ralani stated.

"It still feels good because if you look at the stats, you could say yeah, I have put in the work. But it would have been better if the team was doing well."