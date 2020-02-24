Positional switch no headache for Thulani Hlatshwayo

Bidvest Wits skipper Thulani "Tyson" Hlatshwayo has embraced his recent positional change, having been shifted from central defence to right-back to accommodate new signing Lorenzo Gordinho.

Hlatshwayo is expected to continue as a full-back, with Buhle Mkhwanazi and Gordinho likely to start in the heart of defence, when Wits host Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Bidvest Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

"Obviously we're communicated with the coach [Gavin Hunt]... he told me that he'll drop Zitha [Macheke] and play me at right-back. I have played this position before. I played it in Bafana and also during my time at Ajax Cape Town, so it wasn't an unfamiliar place for me," Hlatshwayo said.

Wits have been blowing hot and cold this season. The Clever Boys' major undoing has been their poor home record, having managed only four wins from nine league matches in their own backyard, with three losses and two stalemates.