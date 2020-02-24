Positional switch no headache for Thulani Hlatshwayo
Bidvest Wits skipper Thulani "Tyson" Hlatshwayo has embraced his recent positional change, having been shifted from central defence to right-back to accommodate new signing Lorenzo Gordinho.
Hlatshwayo is expected to continue as a full-back, with Buhle Mkhwanazi and Gordinho likely to start in the heart of defence, when Wits host Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Bidvest Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
"Obviously we're communicated with the coach [Gavin Hunt]... he told me that he'll drop Zitha [Macheke] and play me at right-back. I have played this position before. I played it in Bafana and also during my time at Ajax Cape Town, so it wasn't an unfamiliar place for me," Hlatshwayo said.
Wits have been blowing hot and cold this season. The Clever Boys' major undoing has been their poor home record, having managed only four wins from nine league matches in their own backyard, with three losses and two stalemates.
Tyson has stressed the significance of improving their home form if they are to win something this season. After 18 league outings, the Students are still in the title race, occupying fifth spot in the standings with 34 points, 11 behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who have played two games more.
"I think if we want to end this season with silverware, we must start winning our home games. We must draw motivation from the season when we won the league [2016/17], that season we won all our home games [in fact they won 12 and lost two, with one draw]."
Tonight Wits hope to bounce back from last Wednesday's 2-2 league draw at home to Highlands Park. Hlatshwayo feels it's about time they used the experience they gained from the CAF Confederation Cup.
"Against Chippa there must be a winner, no draw. I am positive it'll be us who'll advance to the next round. We must show that we were playing in Africa, things we learnt there must come into effect now, especially mentally we must have that resilience."
