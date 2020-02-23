West Brom, Leeds boost Championship promotion hopes

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic hailed a "complete performance" from his Championship leaders after they beat Bristol City 3-0 on Saturday as promotion rivals Leeds United overcame Reading.

Albion sit four points clear of second-placed Leeds and nine ahead of third-placed Fulham in the race for the two automatic promotion places to the Premier League.

Callum Robinson headed Bilic's side into the lead in the 32nd minute at Ashton Gate and Hal Robson-Kanu doubled their advantage four minutes later.

West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers was shown a straight red card in the second half but Robson-Kanu added the visitors' third 11 minutes from full-time.

"I must say this was a complete performance," said Bilic.

"I thought for the first 15 minutes there was not much fluidity to the game but then we scored and after that we were in control.

"We were always pressing, pressing and winning the ball high up the pitch.

"We had opportunities to score more goals I think but to come here to one of your rivals and achieve this score, which was deserved, is a complete performance."

Leeds secured successive wins for the first time since December as Pablo Hernandez bagged the only goal of a 1-0 victory in the 57th minute against Reading at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa's side opened up a five-point gap between themselves and third-placed Fulham, who drew at Derby on Friday.

"It was a similar match to what we are used to playing," said Bielsa.

"Generally we created more chances than the opponent, we had more possession than the opponent and today was this situation."

Fourth-placed Brentford fought back from 2-0 down to salvage a point in a 2-2 home draw against Blackburn.

Adam Armstrong gave Blackburn an early lead and converted a second-half penalty, but the Bees hit back through Ollie Watkins' 21st league goal of the season and Said Benrahma's spot-kick.

Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 with QPR to stay in fifth place, level on points with Brentford and Preston, who beat Hull 2-1 at Deepdale.

Cardiff lost ground on the top six after losing 2-0 at Stoke.

Millwall's play-off hopes were also dealt a blow as they lost 1-0 at Wigan courtesy of Shaun Hutchinson's second-half own goal.

Huddersfield slipped to within two points of the bottom three after a 3-1 defeat at Swansea.

Scott Hogan's stoppage-time equaliser gave Birmingham a 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley moved off the foot of the table thanks to Conor Chaplin's second-half goal in a 1-0 home win against Middlesbrough, leapfrogging Luton, who lost 3-1 at Charlton.