Shots fired - ‘We will see who has quality,’ VUT coach warns Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns might be recent African champions, but that has not stopped Vaal University of Technology (VUT) coach Stanley Nkoane spitting fire on his team’s chances against the Brazilians in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup match.

Amateur combination VUT shocked Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Lamontville Golden Arrows on penalties in the previous last-32 round at Dobsonville Stadium.

The team from the SAB League, or fourth division, take on 2016 Caf Champions League winners Sundowns in the Nedbank last-16 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday (kick off 3pm).

Nkoane warned Sundowns not to underestimate his side, and said if they do, they might be in for a shock.

The suggestion was put to Nkoane that Sundowns have greater quality and pedigree in their line-up than Arrows.