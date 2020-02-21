Reeve Frosler targets league and Nedbank Cup double

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler has a strong feeling Amakhosi can win both the league and the Nedbank Cup.

Facing Highlands Park in the Ke Yona Cup quarterfinal at Makhulong Stadium tomorrow (3pm), Chiefs hope to bounce back from their last weekend's home defeat to Maritzburg United that saw them slightly lose ground in the title run-in.

After 20 games, the Glamour Boys are still top of the standings on 45 points, four ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, while Orlando Pirates, who have played a game more, are third and one point behind the Brazilians.

Despite their slip-up at the hands of the Team of Choice and the recent upturn in form of fellow title challengers, Frosler remains optimistic about winning the league. The right-back has also set his sights on the Cup.