Chiefs' Daniel Cardoso defends approach
As some are starting to question Kaizer Chiefs' one-dimensional approach of relying on set-plays for goals, the club's defender Daniel Cardoso has mixed feelings about whether to stick to this approach or tweak it.
Chiefs may be top of the log with 45 points, but their recent displays, especially in last weekend's home defeat to Maritzburg United, have painted a picture of a team that can hardly score without set-pieces.
Cardoso has defended their overreliance on set-pieces by reflecting on the actuality that the last time Chiefs won the league - with Stuart Baxter in the 2014/2015 term - they utilised more or less the similar approach.
"If you remember when Stuart was here, I was still at Free State Stars, but they won it [the league] on set-pieces. So, if we rely on set-pieces and win the games, that's how we have to win it," Cardoso said.
However, the Amakhosi centre-back also admitted that perhaps it's time to come up with a different approach, stressing that other teams have already studied their set-play-oriented style.
"Teams are starting to pick up on our set-pieces and they are starting to organise themselves better, so maybe we can surprise them by changing the game plan a bit." See page 26
