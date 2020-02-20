Chiefs' Daniel Cardoso defends approach

As some are starting to question Kaizer Chiefs' one-dimensional approach of relying on set-plays for goals, the club's defender Daniel Cardoso has mixed feelings about whether to stick to this approach or tweak it.

Chiefs may be top of the log with 45 points, but their recent displays, especially in last weekend's home defeat to Maritzburg United, have painted a picture of a team that can hardly score without set-pieces.

Cardoso has defended their overreliance on set-pieces by reflecting on the actuality that the last time Chiefs won the league - with Stuart Baxter in the 2014/2015 term - they utilised more or less the similar approach.