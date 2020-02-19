Galaxy's Khenyeza claims to have mended his ways

Known for his temperamental behaviour as a footballer, new TS Galaxy coach Mabhuti Khenyeza claims he is now a changed man.

Galaxy unveiled Khenyeza as their new head coach yesterday, replacing Dan Malesela, who resigned two weeks ago. In 2012, Khenyeza was handed a 12-month ban by the PSL disciplinary committee for spitting at linesman Zakhele Siwela when he was still playing for Ajax Cape Town.

The 37-year-old also once fought with coach Muhsin Ertugral when he was still a player at Kaizer Chiefs. On Sunday, the former striker resigned from AmaZulu, where he was coach Jozef Vukusic's deputy, via a WhatsApp.

Nevertheless, the retired striker has insisted he is a changed man and will be able to do the job which requires discipline with the players.

"I'm here to inspire the boys by planting a seed and leaving the legacy," Khenyeza said at his unveiling in Roodepoort yesterday. "I need them to benefit and become better players. Honestly, I fought with Muhsin Ertugral but I realised after that whatever he said to me was spot-on. That's why I went back and spoke with him and we still communicate."