Galaxy's Khenyeza claims to have mended his ways
Known for his temperamental behaviour as a footballer, new TS Galaxy coach Mabhuti Khenyeza claims he is now a changed man.
Galaxy unveiled Khenyeza as their new head coach yesterday, replacing Dan Malesela, who resigned two weeks ago. In 2012, Khenyeza was handed a 12-month ban by the PSL disciplinary committee for spitting at linesman Zakhele Siwela when he was still playing for Ajax Cape Town.
The 37-year-old also once fought with coach Muhsin Ertugral when he was still a player at Kaizer Chiefs. On Sunday, the former striker resigned from AmaZulu, where he was coach Jozef Vukusic's deputy, via a WhatsApp.
Nevertheless, the retired striker has insisted he is a changed man and will be able to do the job which requires discipline with the players.
"I'm here to inspire the boys by planting a seed and leaving the legacy," Khenyeza said at his unveiling in Roodepoort yesterday. "I need them to benefit and become better players. Honestly, I fought with Muhsin Ertugral but I realised after that whatever he said to me was spot-on. That's why I went back and spoke with him and we still communicate."
He may not have any experience as a head coach, bereft of coaching qualifications too, but he is adamant that he will succeed in the GladAfrica Championship. "I have worked with different coaches and that gave me a lot of experience but in different way.
"Coaches work differently, but you are always looking for common thing, which is football. You learn different things and carry it wherever you go, some you can carry it while some you don't need to apply it."
Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi said: "This season in the league, the results were not coming under Dan Malesela, we saw ourselves having played 20 matches with four wins. There was no point in time where we were panicking. There was no point in time where we were threatening to fire the coach, giving him his last game or two, no. So we will be patient [with Khenyeza]."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.