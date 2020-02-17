Mamelodi Sundowns chopping the bridge to the top bit by bit

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has told his players to make the Absa Premiership race exciting following Kaizer Chiefs' defeat to Maritzburg United on Saturday.

With Sundowns winning their match 3-0 against Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld earlier, the gap was reduced to seven points before Chiefs played Maritzburg and it remained like that on Saturday night.

Goals from Nicolus Lukhubeni, Themba Zwane (a penalty) and Sibusiso Vilakazi gave the reigning champions a victory. Sundowns, who have a game in hand, which will be played at home to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, would reduce the deficit to four points should they win.

That will put more pressure on Amakhosi who face fierce rivals Orlando Pirates in their next league match - on February 29.

"We have to push, if you want to stay in contention for the title they have to push, they know," Mosimane said.

"And I was telling them at half-time that you are playing with the opportunity of keeping the league alive, because they were missing, they started to do back hills and they wanted to be fancy.