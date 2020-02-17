Mamelodi Sundowns chopping the bridge to the top bit by bit
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has told his players to make the Absa Premiership race exciting following Kaizer Chiefs' defeat to Maritzburg United on Saturday.
With Sundowns winning their match 3-0 against Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld earlier, the gap was reduced to seven points before Chiefs played Maritzburg and it remained like that on Saturday night.
Goals from Nicolus Lukhubeni, Themba Zwane (a penalty) and Sibusiso Vilakazi gave the reigning champions a victory. Sundowns, who have a game in hand, which will be played at home to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, would reduce the deficit to four points should they win.
That will put more pressure on Amakhosi who face fierce rivals Orlando Pirates in their next league match - on February 29.
"We have to push, if you want to stay in contention for the title they have to push, they know," Mosimane said.
"And I was telling them at half-time that you are playing with the opportunity of keeping the league alive, because they were missing, they started to do back hills and they wanted to be fancy.
"There is one thing you must know, we appreciate that you scored the goal in the first half and you are controlling the game. But the way in which you are missing chances and you are doing this (fancy play), you are scathing on thin ice with an opportunity to chase the league.
"They (Chippa) could have scored, they hit the post and it could have been a draw, but it is still alive until mathematically is not."
Despite winning 3-0, Mosimane was far from happy with his side as he feels they could have scored more goals.
"Of course, we are happy with three goals and three points, but if you really look at the game and the opportunities we got, I mean the first half, it is unbelievable.
"Basic of a player inside the box alone, instead of controlling the ball and bury it, they want to do first time finish and you can apply that, but you must have a technique.
"It doesn't look good for my team, it is embarrassing sometimes. Our players want to finish the ball at once..."
