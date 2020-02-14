Zinnbauer and Middendorp greet, wary of Chiefs-Pirates derby looming

Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Ernst Middendorp and his new Orlando Pirates counterpart and countryman Josef Zinnbauer have met and become friends, they say, playing down any relationship beyond professional.

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) two German coaches have, though, acknowledged a mutual respect and wariness of each other as a February 29 Soweto derby between Chiefs and Pirates looms.

Middendorp was at pains to stress that his relationship with his countryman, who he had not met before Zinnbauer's appointment to Pirates on December 10, is the same as with any other coach in the PSL.

Chiefs’ coach played down the two sitting together in the stands at last week’s Absa Premiership fixture between Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards at Bidvest Stadium, which never kicked off as it was postponed due to lightning.

“I don’t have a relationship [with Zinnbauer],” Middendorp laughed. “He’s a global player in this coaching thing.

“It’s the same relationship I have with Pitso Mosimane, Steve Komphela, Clinton Larsen, Joe Zinnbauer. I keep a respectful relationship.

“If I’m sitting at Wits, what should I do now? I’m sitting there representing Kaizer Chiefs and then four guys come from Orlando Pirates — should I now run away, go higher, go lower? I was sitting there and that’s it.”

Asked if his German flag is ready for the derby, Middendorp said: “Actually, I feel like, I don’t know when last I have been in Germany. Something like 2017 now.