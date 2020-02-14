Highlands Park won't be bullied

Buthelezi was known for not taking prisoners.

Mbunjana said what makes them a difficult side to beat in Tembisa is that they don't want to allow any visiting team to bully them in their backyard.

The man from Mount Frere has actually become a real force to be reckoned with.

"Even our coach Owen da Gama, the technical staff and the management emphasise the importance of winning our home games," he explained. "Our supporters also help us a great deal by being behind us and that motivates us to give our all."

Regarding their Absa Premiership fixture against Celtic, Mbunjana said: "I would't want to get ahead of myself and make a prediction. We will do everything in our powers to win the game. I am looking forward to the game. I am hoping to be in the starting line-up."