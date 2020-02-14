'Chiefs were not even in the Top8'

"You know how many games Wits put? They had six in the group stages (CAF Confederation Cup) and for them to qualify they had six, so they put 12 games. Twelve more than your competitor who is on top.

"We put 12 as well, Telkom Knockout where did it take us, final. MTN8, two semifinals in between. The competitors did not even qualify for the top eight. So they are fresh, they are strong, they have to win the league. Chiefs have to win the league. They have no excuse. It's like I'm at school, I'm doing 10 courses, you are doing three or four. At the end of the year, you must pass you did three. No, you have to pass with distinction."

Chiefs go into this weekend's fixture against Maritzburg United sitting pretty on top of the log standings with a nine-point gap between them and arch-rivals Orlando Pirates who have played a game more. It's a position they have held since the beginning of the season and they don't seem like they are ready to throw it away.

"We have to be honest, it has never been in our hands. I mean those guys after game three they took another direction. They ran with this thing... they are not dropping points."