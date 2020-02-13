Gerald Phiri believes Baroka will rise higher up

Baroka midfielder and captain Gerald Phiri believes his team has the potential to go far under coach Dylan Kerr.

The Limpopo team appointed Kerr in January to replace Wedson Nyirenda. Bakgaga are through to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after a 1-0 win thanks to a Prince Nxumalo strike against neighbours Polokwane City in midweek.

Phiri is hoping that their victory over crosstown rivals is a sign of good things to come.

"We have been putting in a lot of hard work in training. The coach wants us to play at a high tempo, which is what we try to do on the pitch," he said.