Gerald Phiri believes Baroka will rise higher up
Baroka midfielder and captain Gerald Phiri believes his team has the potential to go far under coach Dylan Kerr.
The Limpopo team appointed Kerr in January to replace Wedson Nyirenda. Bakgaga are through to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after a 1-0 win thanks to a Prince Nxumalo strike against neighbours Polokwane City in midweek.
Phiri is hoping that their victory over crosstown rivals is a sign of good things to come.
"We have been putting in a lot of hard work in training. The coach wants us to play at a high tempo, which is what we try to do on the pitch," he said.
"We are glad to advance to the next stage of the competition. There is a good energy in the team at the moment and we are looking to go as far as possible."
The club will be hoping that Kerr has a similar Midas touch to Nyirenda, who led the team to the Telkom KO title in 2018.
While the team seemingly perform well in cup competitions, it is in the league where they have been struggling for form. They are currently 13th on the log with 20 points. Three teams - Baroka, Black Leopards and AmaZulu - are currently tied on 20 points while bottom-placed Polokwane City are on 17 points.
Baroka will have a chance to claw their way up the table if they beat Bidvest Wits at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Phiri knows Wits very well as it is the club that brought him to SA in 2016 from Township Rollers of Botswana.
The Malawian feels his team could capitalise on the high volume of games the university side has been playing.
