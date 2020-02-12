The struggle continues for ailing Polokwane City

Polokwane City’s exit from the Nedbank Cup at the hands of local rivals Baroka FC on Tuesday will have come as little surprise given the wretched form of the side this season, which has led to an astonishingly poor run of results.

City are languishing at the foot of the Absa Premiership after a strong start to the campaign that briefly saw them lead the table after a 1-0 away win at Kaizer Chiefs on September 14.

But since that excellent victory, their form has tanked in dramatic fashion and they lost 15 of their next 17 games in all competitions, with a single victory and a draw as well.

They have managed only 10 goals in that time, and one in the past five games, while at the other end they have shipped 28.

“It has been the story of our season so far, creating chances and not putting them in the back of the net,” City coach Clinton Larsen told reporters in the wake of their Nedbank Cup loss.