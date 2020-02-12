Maritzburg United could have a say in title race

Having to face two title challengers in Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs in one week, sixth-placed Maritzburg United are bound to have a say in the title race.

Maritzburg's week couldn't be more challenging as they clash with Wits at Bidvest Stadium tonight (7.30pm) and then Absa Premiership leaders Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Despite being fifth on the log on 30 points after 15 games, Wits are still firmly in the championship contest having played almost five games less than the rest of the teams.

Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler has given an impression he has a plan for both epic matches against the Clever Boys and the Glamour Boys.

"We know how important the next two league matches are. Both of them are going to be tough, starting with Wits and then three days later it's Chiefs. But we have to be disciplined and professional in terms of our application," Tinkler said yesterday.