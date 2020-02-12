Maritzburg United could have a say in title race
Having to face two title challengers in Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs in one week, sixth-placed Maritzburg United are bound to have a say in the title race.
Maritzburg's week couldn't be more challenging as they clash with Wits at Bidvest Stadium tonight (7.30pm) and then Absa Premiership leaders Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Despite being fifth on the log on 30 points after 15 games, Wits are still firmly in the championship contest having played almost five games less than the rest of the teams.
Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler has given an impression he has a plan for both epic matches against the Clever Boys and the Glamour Boys.
"We know how important the next two league matches are. Both of them are going to be tough, starting with Wits and then three days later it's Chiefs. But we have to be disciplined and professional in terms of our application," Tinkler said yesterday.
"Our objective is to go there and collect something from both games. It's the business end of the season, [we're into] our last 10 matches. This is where the next five games are going to be extremely important for us, to see where we finish in the league."
Maritzburg are sweating over the fitness of their joint top scorer Judas Moseamedi, who, alongside Thabiso Kutumela, has managed seven goals across all competitions.
He was set to be assessed yesterday and today.
But the Maritzburg coach is relieved to have his defender Pogiso Sanoka back after missing their last game against Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup first round on Friday, through suspension.
"Pogiso is back from suspension and that's a good thing," said the Team of Choice mentor, whose side will take on Bloemfontein Celtic away in the last 16 of the Ke Yona Cup following Tuesday's draw.
"For now our focus is on the league. We will talk about the Nedbank Cup after dealing with our next two games."