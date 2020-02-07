NWU out to snare Black Leopards

It was when then teammate at SuperSport United Hlompho Kekana ended his career with a horrific tackle in 2009 that North West University (NWU) coach Karabo Masehela quit football and focused on education.

More than a decade later, Masehela, 30, finally has another opportunity to make a name for himself in the local football scene as his NWU boys take on Black Leopards in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

"I was discovered by SuperSport at the age of 12. I was among that generation of Kermit Erasmus, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Thandani Ntshumayelo among many others," Masehela told Sowetan yesterday.