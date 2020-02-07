League more important than cup for Royal Eagles

The expression of being caught between a rock and a hard place will be evident for Royal Eagles when they visit Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow.

The GladAfrica Championship side will square off against Amakhosi in a Nedbank Cup first-round clash at the FNB Stadium (6pm).

This is a game that perhaps would not bring Eagles joy even if they were to emerge victorious. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit are currently battling relegation and that is where their focus should definitely be.

A win against Amakhosi is something they would like to transfer to their league game as they sit at the bottom of the NFD log with 14 points from 20 matches.

On the other hand, a loss could also be what they need so they could focus their energies on their battle for survival.