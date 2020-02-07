League more important than cup for Royal Eagles
The expression of being caught between a rock and a hard place will be evident for Royal Eagles when they visit Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow.
The GladAfrica Championship side will square off against Amakhosi in a Nedbank Cup first-round clash at the FNB Stadium (6pm).
This is a game that perhaps would not bring Eagles joy even if they were to emerge victorious. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit are currently battling relegation and that is where their focus should definitely be.
A win against Amakhosi is something they would like to transfer to their league game as they sit at the bottom of the NFD log with 14 points from 20 matches.
On the other hand, a loss could also be what they need so they could focus their energies on their battle for survival.
If Eagles beat Chiefs, the team spirit and confidence could be revived as they have won only three and lost 12 matches in the league.
Eagles coach Phuti Mohafe admitted that there is no point of beating Chiefs while they struggle to win their league games.
"We are going to play against a team that is on fire. A team on the summit of the premiership log and we are at the bottom of our log," Mohafe said.
"We don't want to go there and beat Chiefs while we forget what is happening in our league... Where our bread is. Yes, we want to survive, but we also want to go far as we can in the Nedbank Cup."
Given that they finished second last season and lost in the promotional play-offs, Eagles are desperate to survive relegation this time. For Chiefs though, it will be a case of going one better than last year and lift the competition.
