Celtic's financial woes not an issue for Lehlohonolo Seema

Bloemfontein Celtic have learnt to live within their means and are trying to make the best of a difficult situation in the wake of the financial woes that have beset the club since last season, says coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Celtic last season saw coach Steve Komphela quit in exasperation with a bitter blast at the management of the club where a financial crisis had seen players go on strike, refuse to come to training and the struggling side put up for sale.

But while owner Max Tshabalala has not been able to get a buyer for the franchise, Celtic are defying the odds and moved up to seventh place in the premiership standings after beating Stellenbosch 2-1 away on Tuesday night.