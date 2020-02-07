Celtic's financial woes not an issue for Lehlohonolo Seema

Soccer

Bloemfontein Celtic have learnt to live within their means and are trying to make the best of a difficult situation in the wake of the financial woes that have beset the club since last season, says coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Celtic last season saw coach Steve Komphela quit in exasperation with a bitter blast at the management of the club where a financial crisis had seen players go on strike, refuse to come to training and the struggling side put up for sale.

But while owner Max Tshabalala has not been able to get a buyer for the franchise, Celtic are defying the odds and moved up to seventh place in the premiership standings after beating Stellenbosch 2-1 away on Tuesday night.

"Everything is OK now, we haven't had any issue, we haven't had any problems, everything has been going OK," Seema said.

"Of course, it's not all rosy, but the chairman explained to us that although he would love to be able to buy [Diego] Maradona or [Cristiano] Ronaldo to beef up our squad, we all know the club's situation.

"We said to him, 'OK, chairman, we'll work with what we have and make sure we keep fighting to the end and see.'"

Celtic next host Black Leopards at home at the Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

