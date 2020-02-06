Bidvest Wits looking to close gap and catch up with Kaizer Chiefs

With four games behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs in the Absa Premiership, Bidvest Wits will have another opportunity to try and cut the gap when they host Black Leopards at Bidvest Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

With those games in hand, and 15 points behind Chiefs, Wits cannot afford to drop more points if they are to pose a serious challenge to the Soweto giants.

While games in hand are not points guaranteed as this was proved when The Students lost 2-0 to Cape Town City in their last league match on January 18, Gavin Hunt's side will be desperate for victory tonight.

And with their disappointing CAF Confederation Cup now out of the way, the Clever Boys will put all their focus in the league matches as they look to put pressure on Amakhosi.

But they are coming against a Leopards side beaming with some confidence following their 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch in their previous match, where Mwape Musonda showed glimpses of his old form.

The only worry though for Leopards caretaker coach Alan Clark is their record on the road this season.

Leopards have played nine matches away and won only one, while drawing two and losing six, collecting a mere five points out of a possible 27.