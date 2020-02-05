Hertha defender Torunarigha target of racist abuse at Schalke

Schalke officials say they will take action against the supporters who racially abused Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha during a German Cup match in Gelsenkirchen.

Schalke's sporting director Jochen Schneider said he has apologised to Torunarigha, a Germany Under-21 international, and vowed to find those responsible.

"There is zero tolerance. I lack any understanding for complete idiots of this kind," said Schneider after Tuesday's match.

"We will do everything we can to track down those responsible and impose consequences."

Hertha coach Jurgen Klinsmann and his players complained after Torunarigha, 22, was the victim of racist chants before he was sent off during extra time in the 3-2 third round defeat.

"The boy was insulted. We told the referees that they had to protect him," Klinsmann said.