FIFA ban Kenyan trio and Ugandan player for match-fixing

Four players found guilty of involvement in match-fixing in the Kenyan top flight have been given bans by FIFA, one of them for life, football's world governing body said on Tuesday.

Ugandan player George Mandela has been banned for life from all football-related activity "given his central role in the conspiracy", FIFA said in a statement.

Kenyan trio Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto were all banned for four years.

The bans come after an investigation by FIFA's Integrity Department into various matches played in the Kenyan Premier League in 2019.

Mandela was sacked because of the allegations in February last year by Kakamega Homeboyz, who also sacked Ugandan coach Paul Nkata.

The club from the west of the country finished seventh in last season's Kenyan Premier League and are currently second this season behind leaders Gor Mahia.