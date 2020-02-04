Sredojevic promises to revive Zambia

New Zambia coach Milutin Sredojevic explained that he took the Chipolopolo job because of the challenge of getting the team back to the top of African football.

Sredojevic was officially unveiled as the new national team coach yesterday in Lusaka. His appointment was pending final approval from the government who is responsible for paying salaries.

The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions have missed out on qualification for the previous tournament editions.

His aim will be to get them back to the pinnacle of the game on the continent.

"Zambia belongs in the Africa Cup of Nations. I had a chance to go somewhere more comfortable but I came because I believe in what we are supposed to do," the smooth-talking Sredojevic said in a live-streamed press conference in Lusaka.

"It is a challenge and not a walk in the park. This a game but we are fully aware that we have to right to let you, the supporters, down."

It has not taken the 50-year-old long to find a job after he was fired by Egyptian giants Zamalek in December.