Good start fills Leopards' Clark with hope of survival

"Not many young coaches would be brave enough to take the job and try to save the team. I had to stand up and take that responsibility. It was a psychological boost of getting the win after the rough week we had as a club with all the changes."

The win moved Leopards up to 14th on the table with 20 points from 20 games. Clark wants to make sure the team win their home games.

"It's critical that we win our home games. We need to make Thohoyandou our fortress. We need to get more victory in the remainder of the season. It's important that when teams come here they feel the intensity not only of the heat but from our play as well."

He hailed the return of Mogakolodi Ngele who is back from an injury.

"Tsotso [Ngele] is also dangerous on the set-pieces. It was important to get him on the pitch because he is an influential player and we need those players on the pitch."

Leopards will face Bidvest Wits in the league at Milpark on Thursday (7.30pm).