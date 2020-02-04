Bidvest Wits gave CAF their all

Despite a winless run in the CAF Confederation Cup and a last place finish in their group, Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare insisted yesterday they had given the competition their all.

Monare, however, conceded they could have done better.

The team's poor form in the continental competition ended with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Malian side Djoliba at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday, a fourth group defeat in six outings for the Students.

They managed just two points, resulting in them finishing at the bottom of Group C in a competition they will want to forget quickly.

"We are disappointed with the performance, the standard was below par," Monare told Sowetan yesterday.

"We know we have to improve. You can see [by] the log and the results that we have not been doing well in the competition."

Wits have been criticised for not taking continental assignments seriously in the past.

What was rather comforting, though, was that this season they managed to get to the group stages for the first time.